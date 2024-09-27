Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 200,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,423,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $112.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

