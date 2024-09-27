JMP Securities Increases Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $275.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $260.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DUOL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Duolingo Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $277.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 286.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $140.16 and a 52-week high of $297.56.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,490,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,490,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,374 shares of company stock worth $22,019,727. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

