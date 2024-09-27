John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 418.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
John Wood Group Price Performance
Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.74.
John Wood Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Wood Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.