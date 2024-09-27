Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng Acquires 40,000 Shares of BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC) Stock

BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC – Get Free Report) insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($9,589.04).
Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng bought 30,000 shares of BNK Banking stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,191.78).
- On Monday, September 2nd, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng purchased 30,000 shares of BNK Banking stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$10,350.00 ($7,089.04).
