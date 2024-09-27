KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $99.00 at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $78.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.27.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after buying an additional 147,326 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in KB Home by 118.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 572,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 898,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 695,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,843,000 after purchasing an additional 67,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

