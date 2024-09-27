Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.63.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $56.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113,563 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 89,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 226,674 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

