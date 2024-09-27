Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:KA opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Kineta has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $5.39.
Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.
Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.
