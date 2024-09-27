Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:KA opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Kineta has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Kineta last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kineta stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kineta, Inc. during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 326,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Kineta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.32% of the company's stock.

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

