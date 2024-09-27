Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $403,183.20 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $403,183.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 633,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,710,451.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42.
- On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $443,745.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51.
- On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $451,184.00.
Legacy Housing Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $27.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $669.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on LEGH shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on LEGH
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Legacy Housing
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.