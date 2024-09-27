Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $403,183.20 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $403,183.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 633,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,710,451.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42.

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $451,184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $27.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $669.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Legacy Housing last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LEGH shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

