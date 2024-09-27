Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Macquarie from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNW

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth about $10,570,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the second quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 1,626.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.