Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Lucero Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

LOU opened at C$0.47 on Monday. Lucero Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$0.72.

Get Lucero Energy alerts:

About Lucero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.