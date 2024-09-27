Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells C$448,490.00 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE LUG opened at C$29.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5613577 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUG. Raymond James cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.42.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

