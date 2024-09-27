Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Purchases A$19,888.00 in Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) insider Justin Nuich purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.97 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,888.00 ($13,621.92).

Justin Nuich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Justin Nuich acquired 750,000 shares of Mader Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.04 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of A$3,780,000.00 ($2,589,041.10).

On Thursday, August 22nd, Justin Nuich bought 5,650 shares of Mader Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.31 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,012.80 ($20,556.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48.

About Mader Group

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Mader Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Mader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

