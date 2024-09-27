Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Insider Purchases A$541,076.63 in Stock

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Kiing bought 10,208,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$541,076.63 ($370,600.43).

Maggie Beer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Maggie Beer alerts:

About Maggie Beer

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Australia. It operates through three segments, Maggie Beer Products, Hampers & Gifts Australia, and Paris Creek Farms. The company provides pates, fruit pastes, jams, sugo, sauces, wine, and other products under the Maggie Beer brand; and hampers and gifts under the Hamper Emporium and Gifts Australia brand; and organic dairy products, such as unsalted butter, bush honey and vanilla yogurt, swiss style cheese, triple cream brie, cream on top milk, and natural swiss yogurt under the Paris Creek Farms brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Maggie Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maggie Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.