Manchester & London (MNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Manchester & London Trading Up 1.0 %

MNL opened at GBX 679.87 ($9.10) on Friday. Manchester & London has a 1-year low of GBX 409 ($5.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 850 ($11.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £272.97 million, a PE ratio of 261.42 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 670.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 686.61.

Insider Activity at Manchester & London

In other news, insider Daniel Wright acquired 5,000 shares of Manchester & London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £35,300 ($47,268.34). In other news, insider Daniel Wright acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 706 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £35,300 ($47,268.34). Also, insider Daren John Morris bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £27,840 ($37,279.06). 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

