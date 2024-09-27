Meridian Mining UK Societas Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:MNO)

Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

TSE MNO opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.61.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, silver, and tin deposits. The company’s flagship property is the Cabaçal copper-gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

