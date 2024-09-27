Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Moderate Buy”

Raymond James lowered shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:MNO opened at C$0.42 on Monday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.61.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, silver, and tin deposits. The company’s flagship property is the Cabaçal copper-gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

