Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Moderate Buy”

Raymond James lowered shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of TSE:MNO opened at C$0.42 on Monday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.61.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meridian Mining UK Societas
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.