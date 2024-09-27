Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Methes Energies International Price Performance

Shares of MEIL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 4,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Methes Energies International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

