Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Methes Energies International Price Performance
Shares of MEIL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 4,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Methes Energies International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Methes Energies International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Methes Energies International
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.