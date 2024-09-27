Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $1.66-$1.82 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.660-1.820 EPS.

Micron Technology Trading Up 14.7 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $109.88 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average is $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

