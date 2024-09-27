Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 1.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $96.15 and last traded at $95.80. 11,296,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 21,367,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average is $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a PE ratio of -76.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

