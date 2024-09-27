Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Update

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Microvast Price Performance
Shares of Microvast stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,609. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
Microvast Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Microvast
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.