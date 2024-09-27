Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%.

In related news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,602,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

