Morgan Stanley Increases Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $82.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,845 shares of company stock worth $2,266,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 4.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $27,439,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

