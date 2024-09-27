Morgan Stanley Raises Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $45.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Exelon by 649.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

