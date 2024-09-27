Northann (NYSE:NCL) vs. Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Head to Head Analysis

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northann and Tupperware Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northann $13.97 million 0.30 -$7.13 million N/A N/A Tupperware Brands $1.31 billion 0.00 -$232.50 million $1.28 N/A

Northann has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tupperware Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Northann shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Northann and Tupperware Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northann -49.80% -6,763.31% -54.75% Tupperware Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northann and Tupperware Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A Tupperware Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats Northann on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It distributes its products to approximately 70 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

