NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Insider Sells $1,576,434.30 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,434.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,188.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SMR opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

