Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the August 31st total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NVVE traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 147,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,080. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $167.60. The company has a market cap of $3.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 1,240.63% and a negative net margin of 450.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvve stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Nuvve Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVVE Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 3.21% of Nuvve as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

