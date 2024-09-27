NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NV Bekaert Stock Performance

Shares of BEKAY opened at $4.50 on Friday. NV Bekaert has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

About NV Bekaert

NV Bekaert SA engages in the provision of steel wire transformation and coating technologies worldwide. The company operates through four business units: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. The Rubber Reinforcement Business unit develops, manufactures, and supplies steel tire cord and bead wire products and solutions for the tire sector.

