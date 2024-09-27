ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.95.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $51.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.24. ON has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $52.16.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, analysts expect that ON will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 66,838.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,500,000 after buying an additional 2,406,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,916,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter worth about $65,898,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 574.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

