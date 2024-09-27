OneMain’s (OMF) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 64.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,139,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 33.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 169,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

