Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0322 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

COWG stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $195.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $28.83.

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

