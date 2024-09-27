Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE PRGO opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 27,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $41,982,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

