Personal Group (LON:PGH) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Personal Group (LON:PGH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 209 ($2.80) target price on the stock.

Personal Group Price Performance

Shares of PGH stock opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.85. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,571.43%.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

