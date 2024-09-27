Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CATX stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

