Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Issued By Wedbush

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Hovde Group upped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

BankUnited Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in BankUnited by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at $396,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

