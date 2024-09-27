Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issued By B. Riley

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGLS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGLS

Tecnoglass Trading Up 1.5 %

TGLS opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $69.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $220,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.