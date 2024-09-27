Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE OR opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -90.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -90.48%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

