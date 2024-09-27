Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.17.

Shares of MAG opened at C$20.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.92. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$20.91.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

