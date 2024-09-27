Raymond James Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.14. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 242,554 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $1,902,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 125,096 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $6,771,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $8,041,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

