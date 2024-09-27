Raymond James Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCK. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

