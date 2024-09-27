Raymond James Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion.
View Our Latest Research Report on TCK
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.