Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,118.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,039.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,129.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,033.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,611,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

