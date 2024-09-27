Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.82) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.69). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

ORIC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

ORIC opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $730.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $161,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

