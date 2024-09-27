Reviewing Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) & KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

KONE Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cochlear pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. KONE Oyj pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KONE Oyj and Cochlear”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.66 $1.00 billion $0.99 30.13 Cochlear $1.49 billion 8.63 $233.99 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Cochlear.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KONE Oyj and Cochlear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cochlear 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and Cochlear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 8.97% 39.49% 11.41% Cochlear N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cochlear has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Cochlear on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

