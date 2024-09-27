REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIPI opened at $49.76 on Friday. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $56.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $1.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

