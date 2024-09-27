Robert W. Baird Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $200.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $177.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $179.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.35.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

