Robert W. Baird Trims Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Target Price to $92.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $29.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,640,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,277,000 after buying an additional 677,098 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,329,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,401,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 452,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 885,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

