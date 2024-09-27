Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIR. StockNews.com lowered AAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.31%. AAR’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AAR will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 43.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AAR by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

