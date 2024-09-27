Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Acquires A$490,000.00 in Stock

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.90 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of A$490,000.00 ($335,616.44).

Servcorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.73.

Servcorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Servcorp’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Servcorp’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

About Servcorp

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.

