SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 7,550.0% in September

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 7,550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SGS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. SGS has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $11.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

