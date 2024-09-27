Shaw Rietkerk Sells 25,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,304,000 after purchasing an additional 818,241 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,269,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after buying an additional 59,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,327,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 710,131 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 179.7% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,161,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 746,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 183,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

