Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Increases By 235.9%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a growth of 235.9% from the August 31st total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AIA Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $38.16.

AIA Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

